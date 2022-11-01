Brokerages Set FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT at $82.75

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $98.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.46.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

