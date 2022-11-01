Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,508,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Qiagen by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,865,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,846,000 after buying an additional 367,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Qiagen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

