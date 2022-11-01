Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Price Target at GBX 24.67

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.67 ($0.30).

HMSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

HMSO stock opened at GBX 19.13 ($0.23) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The company has a market cap of £880.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

