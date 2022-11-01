Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$60.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

Exchange Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$45.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.83. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$51.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$529.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 4.3400004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.43%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

