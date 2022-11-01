Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) PT at 31.67

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 31.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at 27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of 18.31 and a 52 week high of 30.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 24.52.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.19 by 0.59. The business had revenue of 622.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 275.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,390,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,005,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,731,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.