Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT at $105.00

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $49.52 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

