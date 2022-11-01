Analysts Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) PT at $98.25

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

NYSE CNMD opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

