Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Quanterix news, Director David R. Walt bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quanterix news, Director David R. Walt bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,594.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $60.92.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. Analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

