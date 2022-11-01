TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $31.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

