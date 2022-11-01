Analysts Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Target Price at $19.43

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

