Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $12,171,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $3,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 352.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Replimune Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Replimune Group (REPL)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.