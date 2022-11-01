Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,160 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Polymetal International Price Performance

LON POLY opened at GBX 206 ($2.49) on Friday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37). The stock has a market cap of £975.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

