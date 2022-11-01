Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $175.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.54, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $169.98.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $128,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

