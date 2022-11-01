MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $110.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Wedbush started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $63.29 and a 1-year high of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

