Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) PT at $18.00

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.7 %

CWAN opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.45.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

