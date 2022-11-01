Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

AKRTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 27.00 to 35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 39.00 to 45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

AKRTF stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

