Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day moving average of $132.18.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

