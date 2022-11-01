Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of AIMC stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
