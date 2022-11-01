Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

