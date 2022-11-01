MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 and have sold 24,499 shares worth $876,911. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 705,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 420,686 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

