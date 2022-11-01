National Bankshares Cuts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$35.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.22.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$31.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 22.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$41.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.06.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$9.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7587946 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

