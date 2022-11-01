Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,105,000 after purchasing an additional 110,036 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 807,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 96,070 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.