Mizuho Lowers Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $38.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALGM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,456,000 after buying an additional 484,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

