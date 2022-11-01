Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

