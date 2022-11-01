Slate Office REIT (SOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$49.32 million during the quarter.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.