StockNews.com Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $153.34 on Friday. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

