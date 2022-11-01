Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.56.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.34 on Friday. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

