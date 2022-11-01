Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $748.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $688.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $761.04. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,228 shares of company stock valued at $44,022,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.