Air Lease (AL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

