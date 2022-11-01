C&C Group (LON:CCR) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

C&C Group Stock Performance

CCR opened at GBX 163.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.67. The stock has a market cap of £642.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,090.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 141.25 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 267.80 ($3.24).

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

