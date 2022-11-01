Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$389.71 million.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$44.57 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$39.05 and a one year high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a current ratio of 21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

