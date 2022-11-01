Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Cranswick Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 2,974 ($35.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,525.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,876.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,067.75. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,548 ($30.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,888 ($46.98).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cranswick Company Profile

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley acquired 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,127 ($37.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.53 ($24,143.95).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

