DoorDash (DASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.28. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,329,321. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 598.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 94,771 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.