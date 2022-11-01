DoorDash (DASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.28. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $257.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 598.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 94,771 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.