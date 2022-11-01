Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 625 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 760 ($9.18) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 597.69 ($7.22).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £64.80 billion and a PE ratio of 489.71. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 487.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 478.02.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

