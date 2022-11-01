Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE WPM opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $252,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
