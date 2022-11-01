Virtu Financial (VIRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.