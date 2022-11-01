Block (SQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Block to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $255.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Macquarie downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,277 shares of company stock worth $25,879,378. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Block by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Block by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

