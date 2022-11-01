HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.93.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $77.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -105.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

