LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LFVN opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.18. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

