Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 3.9 %

Neonode stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Neonode at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

