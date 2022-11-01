Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Trading Down 3.9 %
Neonode stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.13.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
