LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIVN. TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,579,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

