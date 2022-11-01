Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

EVOK stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 372.04%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

