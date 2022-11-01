StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $130.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eastern has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EML. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

