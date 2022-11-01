TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

Insider Activity at TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,900 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,060,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,471.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 63,259 shares of company stock worth $232,452 over the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

