StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %
Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.63.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
