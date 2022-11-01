StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

