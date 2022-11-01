Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Otonomy stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Otonomy has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

