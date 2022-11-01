Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Exterran Stock Performance
Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Exterran
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
