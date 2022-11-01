StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %
AKBA opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $46.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.35.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
