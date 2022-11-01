StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

AKBA opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $46.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

