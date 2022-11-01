Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %
NYSE BTX opened at $3.22 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.