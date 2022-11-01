Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
Shares of CETX opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
