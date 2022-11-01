StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE CYD opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arnhold LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.